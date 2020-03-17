Football match between two schools end in riots

Police in Rumphi are hunting for students of Rumphi and Nyika Secondary Schools for damaging school property in a fight over a football match.

Rumphi Police Station Spokesperson Inspector Henry Mnjere Rumphi said the students fought on the night of March 16, 2020 after a football encounter which was played on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Irate students from both schools started vandalising each other’s school property in a fierce fight.

Mnjere added that Police rushed to the scene and dispersed the warring students.

The police report indicates that a storeroom at Rumphi Secondary School which had various materials such as cement, mattresses, iron sheets, tins of paint, timbers and electricity cables was gutted down.

It is also reported that some windows at the headteacher’s house and boys’ hostel at Nyika Private Secondary School were damaged by students from Rumphi Secondary School.

At the moment, the total value of damaged property has not been established as management from both schools is still assessing the damage.

Meanwhile, the Police have strongly condemned the vandalism.