EU hides election report

…says legal proceedings are not over

The European Union (EU) says its final report on the 2019 Tripartite Elections will be released after all legal proceeding regarding the elections are over.

This is according to EU ambassador to Malawi Sandra Paesen.

In January, the European Union Election Observer Mission (EU-EOM) wanted to present its report on the elections.

But it backtracked on its plans after politicians and other stakeholders protested against the presentation of the report saying there was tension at the time since Malawians were awaiting the ruling of the presidential elections case.

Last month, the Constitutional Court nullified the polls saying there were widespread irregularities that affected the outcome.

Asked if the EU-EOM has released the report, Paesen said the report has not been released since “important legal proceedings are not over yet.”

Following the 3rd February ruling, President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission filed appeals at the Supreme Court of Appeal. The court will start hearing the appeal next month.