British national arrested for entering Malawi illegally

Immigration authorities with assistance from Police in Mwanza have arrested a British national for illegal entry into Malawi.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border public relations officer, Pasqually Zulu who identified the suspect as Cheryl Ann Dee who got nabbed on Saturday March 14th, 2020.

Zulu said Ann Dee, 60, born at Brisbane in Britain admitted to have entered Malawi fraudulently on a motorbike using uncharted routes though she did not mention who helped her to do so.

It is reported that the lady showed authorities at the border her photocopied passport saying she lost the original whilst in South Africa.

Joint investigations by key stakeholders including port healthy officials are underway on the reasons behind her coming to Malawi and also to know the culprits who aided her to enter Malawi illegally.

Officials at the border will also check her health status as a precaution to dealing with the deadly coronavirus.

In a related development, Ms Rose Banda aged 35 from Namalamba village T/Authority Kapichi in Thyolo district has been refused exit to South Africa at Mwanza border on Saturday March 14th.

The woman who wanted to board a South Africa bound bus, revealed that the passport wasn’t hers but belongs to her niece, Loveness Namusanya.

Meanwhile, authorities at the border have launched investigations on the issue.