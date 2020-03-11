Bullets begin title defence at home

…Civil to host Silver Strikers…

Nyasa Big Bullets will begin their TNM Super League title defence at home against last season’s bronze medalists Blue Eagles FC.

The opening round of the 2020 season would be played from March 21-22, but Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is yet to release the full first round of fixtures.

Today, Sulom has released fixtures for the opening matches.

The defending champions will play Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium in the league’s opener to kick-start their 2020 campaign.

The two teams shared three points apiece last season, with Bullets claiming a 4-nil victory in the second round which saw them winning the championship with 70 points, a point above fellow title chasers Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets may have history on their side, having won the most league titles, but they need to keep in mind that their cross-town rivals, Be Forward Wanderers, had a disappointing finish to their season and were a mere point behind in the title chase.

The Lali Lubani boys will commence their campaign with a home game against the newly promoted Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium.

In the pick of the opening fixtures, Civil Service Football Club will play host to their fiercest rivals Silver Strikers at Civo Stadium on Sunday.

In other fixtures, Mighty Tigers will begin their campaign with an away game to Moyale Barracks on Saturday while Ntopwa FC will kick-start their campaign with two away from home fixtures against Kamuzu Barracks and TN Stars on the opening weekend.

Newly promoted Mafco FC will travel to Karonga to play Karonga United and Savenda Chitipa United while Mzuzu Warriors will play host to Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.