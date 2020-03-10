Mtambo to surrender himself to police

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo will surrender himself to police this morning as his fellow activists have now spent two nights in police cell.

According to the Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation which Mtambo also leads, the activist will be handing over himself to Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

He will walk from Area 18 Anglican Church and will be escorted to the police headquarters by well-wishers.

On Sunday, the police HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence and member Macdonald Sembereka over the grouping’s threats to march to State House.

On Monday, Police said they had obtained arrest warrants for Trapence, Sembereka and Mtambo. According to the police, the three broke the law by threatening to shut down State House and by inciting other people to join them in march to the State House.

The crackdown on the activists, however, came hours after Mutharika ordered the police and the Malawi Army to use force against protesters who will march to the State House.

Mutharika also warned the activists that he was tired of their demonstrations saying the three are not bigger than the government.