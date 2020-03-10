Likuni Girls given human trafficking books

Anti-human trafficking activist, Maxwell Matewere, has handed over 100 books worth K500,000 to Likuni Girls Secondary School.

Matewere who is the author of the book titled “Human Trafficking in Malawi: The untold story” gave copies of the book to the girls on Monday.

“These books were brought by American couple called Pam and Thom Smith at K5000 per book as one way of promoting the writer,” he explained.

He therefore called upon well-wishers to buy some of the books and donate them to many schools.

In his remarks, writer Roy Sangonja said the books will help students get knowledge on the issue of human trafficking.

He urged the students to utilize the book to learn how to overcome issues to do with trafficking.

He therefore applauded the writer for the donation as it will change the mindset of students.

Speaking during the event, Mary Njewa who is a teacher at Likuni Girls Secondary School applauded Matewere for the donation saying it will help to change mindset of the girls.

Njewa said the books will help the students how to identify traffickers.

This year’s trafficking theme strengthen the implementation of a comprehensive response to trafficking in persons in Malawi.