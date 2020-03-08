Mutharika creates committee to manage Malawi’s response to coronavirus

President Peter Mutharika has created a committee on coronavirus to assess the impact of the disease and oversee government’s response to the COVID-19.

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara announced on Saturday that a Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus has been created.

The committee is headed by Minister of Health Jappie Mhango and its members include Minister of Disaster Management Affairs Everton Chimulirenji, Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, Minister of Education Susuwele Banda and Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi.

Other members are Minister of Trade and Tourism Bagus, Minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs Francis Kasaila and Deputy Minister of Defence Francis Kasaila.

The creation of the committee comes as the coronavirus which started in China last year has hit several countries in Africa.

South Africa, which is home to thousands of Malawians, has recorded two cases.

In Africa, cases have also been reported in Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt.

The virus has killed nearly 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 in 92 countries across the world.

Its Symptoms of the disease include fever, fatigue, dry cough and headache