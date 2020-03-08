Kamwendo regrets missing out on Champions League football

Flames and Be Forward Wanderers legend Joseph Kamwendo says his only regret is his failure to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking after the end of his testimonial match at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Kamwendo said he should have played in the world’s biggest club competition since he was very skilled and fit enough to play at the highest level.

“I am happy that I have finally said goodbye to Malawians after a successful career. Football has given me everything and I am very grateful to God, my parents, my family, friends and the nation for the support during my playing days, I couldn’t have reached this far without their support.

“However, I regret missing out on playing Champions League football in Europe because I was good enough to play at the highest level with any top European club but I have retired from active football without playing in the world’s biggest club competition. I believe I deserved to play in that competition,” he said.

The testimonial match ended 3-2 in favor of Joseph Kamwendo Select over Flames legends.

People had the opportunity to watch former Bafana Bafana forward Sibusiso Zuma, Tonic Shabalala, Lucky Legwati, Patrick Mabedi, Peter Mponda, James Chilapondwa, James Sangala, Lawrence Waya, Gift Zakazaka, Jimmy Zakazaka, Emmanuel Chipatala, Heston Munthali, Bob Mpinganjira and many others in action.

During his career, Kamwendo played in Zimbabwe, Denmark, DRC, South Africa and Mozambique before returning to Malawi where he re-joined Wanderers before his retirement.

The testimonial match was attended by Minister of Sports Francis Phiso, Deputy Minister of Defence Chipiliro Mpinganjira, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu and other high profile figures.

Kamwendo made 105 appearances for the Senior national football team.

Proceeds from the match will go to the newly launched Joseph Kamwendo Foundation.

The former midfielder maestro is now part of Wanderers’ Technical Panel and Walter Nyamilandu Academy.