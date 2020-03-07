South Africa confirms second case of coronavirus

A 39-year-old woman who had travelled to Italy has been diagnosed with coronavirus in South Africa.

She is the second case of coronavirus in South Africa after a man who also travelled to Italy tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said the woman will be admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng which the government has identified as one of the hospitals ready to receive COVID-19 cases.

The Minister also assured people in South Africa that the government knows the whereabouts of the people who had travelled to Italy.

“All those who came back to South Africa are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their results to come back. Since being traced, they have remained in isolation to avoid any further contact with third parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, the man who was confirmed as the first case on Thursday is in quarantine at a hospital in South Africa.

The coronavirus originated from Hubei province in China last year. It has killed nearly 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 in 92 countries across the world.

In Africa, cases have also been reported in Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, fatigue, dry cough and headache