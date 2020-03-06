Teenager killed in hit and run in Ntcheu

A 13-year-old boy died on Thursday in a hit-and-run accident at Ngalande Trading Centre in the district.

According to reports, the victim, Lameck Gulani, was walking within the nearside lane when an unidentified vehicle, cruising from the direction of Dedza heading to Ntcheu, knocked him down.

Ntcheu Police public relations officer Rabecca Kwisongole said the boy sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Lameck Gulani hailed from Ngalande village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in the district.

Meanwhile, police in the district have warned road users that failing to report an accident to police is an offence punishable by law.

They have also advised motorists to observe road regulations at all times to avoid road accidents.