Help politicians receive and know Jesus, Minister Ben Phiri tells religious leaders

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Ben Phiri says religious leaders in the country should help politicians to receive and know Jesus.

Phiri made the call on Monday during the burial ceremony of late Senior Chief Makhuwira at Bodza Primary School ground in Chikwawa.

According to the Malawi News Agency (MANA), the Minister told religious leaders to assist politicians understand the word of God instead of the church leader interfering in politics.

“Please, instead of interfering in our affairs, bring us together. Help us receive and know Jesus,” he said.

He also told the religious leaders that one of the roles of churches in politics is maintaining peaceful co-existence among various political parties.

He noted that there are a lot of squabbles in politics and religious leaders should always come in to bring peace.

“As we quarrel, please unite us to come together. You are peace builders and you can do a lot to assist in the affairs of politics in the country,” Phiri said.

In his sermon, Fr. Peter Mtayamanja from Misomali Parish of the Catholic Church said Gods guidance is the only key to one’s good leadership.

He encouraged communities, politicians and all other people to emulate late Senior Chief Makhuwiras life, describing the late chief as a good leader.

“A devout Catholic, the late chief was always among us in all church activities. We appreciated his presence and we will always miss him,” Mtayamanja said.