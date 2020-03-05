Ntcheu Police seeking relatives for woman

Police in Ntcheu are looking for relatives of a woman who died in the district last week.

The woman’s dead body is being kept at Ntcheu Hospital Mortuary.

According to Ntcheu Police public relations officer, Rebecca Kwisongole, on February 28, 2020 the police station received a report that a female person believed to be an epileptic patient was lying unconscious and convulsing at Mphate trading centre.

Police rushed to the scene and took the unconscious person to Ntcheu District Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

But efforts to trace her relations are proving futile.

The deceased, believed to be in mid 30s, is brown in complexion, has short hair and medium in height.

The Police are informing those, whose female relative is missing, to report to any police formation for identification.