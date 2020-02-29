Namadingo paints Tsangano roadblock police station

Gospel musician, Patience Namadingo, on Friday surprised the police and M1 road users at Tsangano turn-off when he painted the police office.

According to the Public Relations Officer for Ntcheu police Sub-Inspector Hastings Chigalu, they were amazed upon seeing Namadingo coming out from his car while wearing a dust coat, carrying tins of paints, roller brushes, and electrical materials.

“Police officers at the check point thought Namadingo was there on a music video collaboration mission with the police as he is widely known lately,” said Chigalu.

But Namadingo was on a different mission as he started renovating the office.

The elite musician, accompanied by a team of electricians, painters and other professionals, painted the inside and outside walls, fixing and replacing electricity materials, and bought office furniture among others.

The musician said he renovated the police office as a way of appreciation to the tireless services that officers provide to road users involved in road accidents.

“I was involved in a road accident time back about a kilometer away from here, the police rushed immediately and assisted me. They towed and kept my vehicle here for two days without asking for something, and it was that time when I saw the inside and outside condition of the office, therefore, I felt duty bound as a responsible citizen to come in and assist with the little I have,” said Namadingo.

In his remarks, the Officer In-Charge for Ntcheu police station, Obrey Jones Nyirenda, who is also Assistant Commissioner of police, thanked Namadingo for such a generous gesture.

“I am humbled that some people can appreciate our services in this way. This is very commendable indeed,” said Nyirenda.