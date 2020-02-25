Silver unveil new players

Silver Strikers on Monday unveiled three new players at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

The players that were unveiled are Stein Davie, Anthony Singini and Chikondi Kamanga.

Stein Davie was signed from TN Stars, Anthony Singini joined from Karonga United while Chikondi Kamanga was playing for Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, head coach of Silver Strikers Daniel Kabwe said he wants competition for places in the squad.

“As a coach I am buying players according to departments, right now the players that have been bought are Stein Davie who is a striker, Anthony Singini who is a goalkeeper and Chikondi Kamanga who plays at center so I am very sure that these three prayers they will help us a lot and our team will do great,” said Kabwe.

On his part, Davie was very happy to work with Silver Strikers as it is a big team that every player in Malawi would like to play for.

“I am very happy to be taken by Silver Strikers as I am coming from a small team TN Stars and I want to promise all Silver Strikers Supporters to expect a lot from which is good work and I will help the team a lot as the coach has said already”, Said Davie.

Earlier this month, the Lilongwe based side also signed Foster Bitoni from Blue Eagles.