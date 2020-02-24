Malawi to experience over 4hrs of loadshedding

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) limited has said that from today, many areas in Malawi will experience a four and half hour (4.5) emergency loadshedding a day.

ESCOM’s Management has said in a statement that this loadshedding is because the company’s major power supplier, EGENCO, is still working on most of its machines at Kapichira power station.

EGENCO is also working on diesel generation at Mapanga and Kanengo as such, the system cannot satisfy the whole demand, hence power rationing.

Following this development, ESCOM customers have been grouped into A, B and C, and they (customers) will be experiencing four and half hour of power outages according to their group from 8:00 am-12:30 am, 11:30 am-4:00 pm and from 3:00 pm-7:30 pm.

EGENCO will be using its emergency diesel generators during this loadshedding period as one way of addressing impact of the electricity shortfall.

Meanwhile, ESCOM is working hand-in-hand with EGENCO to ensure that the problem is resolved in as soon as possible.