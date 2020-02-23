It’s possible to get 50% of votes without alliance – Chilima

UTM leader Saulos Chilima has urged party followers to believe in God saying it is possible for the party to amass over 50 percent of votes cast in presidential elections without entering into an alliance with other parties.

Chilima who is also Vice President of Malawi made the remarks during a UTM rally held at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

He mentioned former President Bakili Muluzi and late president Bingu wa Mutharika who won presidential polls in 1999 and 2009 respectively with over 50 percent of votes cast.

He, however, assured his party followers that the UTM will hold discussions with other parties with the aim of forming coalition that will benefit Malawians.

“Forming a coalition is not difficult but unity in the coalition is the issue.

“We should not form a coalition with the aim of winning presidential elections but we should first agree on what we will do if we win the elections,” he said.

The UTM leader added that his part is open to an alliance with any political party including United Democratic Front and Malawi Congress Party.

He urged party members to be patient saying the party will announce its decision in future. He further encouraged them to contribute their ideas and resources towards the party’s campaign ahead of the fresh polls.

Chilima also advised President Peter Mutharika to deal with problems such as hunger, unemployment and shortage of medicine in public hospitals.

He warned Mutharika that it is his (Mutharika’s) legacy which is being tarnished by his failure to act on the issues.