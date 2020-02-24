I am back with a bombshell, says Gospel artist Khama Khwiliro

Renowned gospel artist Khama Khwiliro has said his return on the music scene is characterised by more mature content in all aspects.

Khwiliro took a two-year hiatus citing personal reasons. The break made his audience conclude that he had taken an early retirement from music.

The ex-Christ Melodies singer informed Malawi24 on Friday about his return.

“It’s been two and half years since I took an official break from music. Basically I am glad to announce my official return to the music scene. I will release my first single in March,” said Khwiliro.

He added that his absence from the scene provided him with another opportunity to reflect on a number of issues in music.

“I’m returning on the scene fresh and rebranded. I would like to assure my fans that while on sabbatical leave, I have learned a lot about current state of the industry. As such, my fans should expect different type of music from me, Afrosoul in particular.”

The Blantyre based artist who is managed by Allkfresh Music Management also used the break to learn the guitar at Blantyre Music Academy. He also enrolled for choreography sessions, lessons which gives his rebranding process more weight.

Khama has two albums to his credit, Nthawi Yanga Yakwana which was released in 2012 and Ndaona Kuwala which he unleashed in 2014.

This means it has taken him almost 6 years since he produced a project. He is currently working with a number of producers. His executive producer who has taken greater part of his recording is Obedience Chitheka of OBK Records in Chileka.

The singer eyes penetrating the international market with more good music coupled with matured lyrics and productions.