Man murders friend in fight over MK150

Liwonde Police Post in Machinga District is keeping in custody 32-year-old Fredson Nazombe for allegedly murdering 42-year-old Bolman Katawa over K150.

According to Machinga Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Davie Sulumba, the incident occurred on February 23, 2020 at Mvero village, Traditional Authority Nsanama in the District.

During the fateful day, Nazombe the suspect and Katawa the victim went to drink Kachasu beer within the village.

Whilst drinking, Katawa asked Nazombe to contribute K150 to buy another bottle of beer but the suspect told him that he had no money and instead Katawa should buy and he would refund him the following day.

After drinking the beer, the two left for their respective homes but on their way Katawa (victim) started demanding his money which resulted into a fight. Katawa sustained multiple wounds and head injuries.

Community policing members managed to end the fight and apprehended the suspect.

Katawa was taken to Machinga District Hospital where he breathed his last while receiving treatment.

Fredson Nazombe comes from Sogoja village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while the deceased hailed from Pongolani village, Traditional Authority Nsanama in Machinga District.