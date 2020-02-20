Husband hacks wife over nsima

Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody a 43-year-old man for hacking his wife because she did not cook nsima for him as there was no maize flour in their house.

The man identified as Felix Mpofu assaulted the woman using a panga knife and she suffered cuts on her back, left hand, left elbow, and right leg.

Sergeant Blessings Gama, Deputy public relations officer for Mulanje Police Station, said the complainant told police that her husband assaulted her as she did not cook nsima for him.

The woman told the police that on February 15, 2020 her husband asked for nsima when he came from work. Politely, the woman answered him that there was no nsima due to lack of flour.

“Furiously, the husband produced a panga knife and hacked her,” said Gama.

The woman was taken to Mulanje District Hospital.

Upon receipt of the complaint, police launched investigations that led to the arrest of the husband. He is currently in police custody waiting to appear before court.

Police have since warned husbands against perpetrating gender based violence against wives and women in general.

Mpofu hails from Namputu Village, Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje district.