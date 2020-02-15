I won’t change my manifesto – Chikomeni

Mzuzu based presidential aspirant Ras David Chikomeni Kaderere Chirwa has stressed that the tenets of his manifesto remain intact ahead of the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

Chikomeni has expressed an interest to partake in the forthcoming presidential election, following the court ruling on 3rd February which saw last year’s presidential contest’s results getting annulled in favour of a fresh race.

The presidential aspirant was denied space on the ballot paper following his failure to comply with the electoral body’s requirements; K2 million fee and signatures of approval from 10 people in every district of the country.

In an interview from Mzuzu earlier this week, Chikomeni said his focus will be on Indian Hemp business.

He argues the plant is profitable and it will be of economic importance to the country. As such his priority will be on hemp business.

Chikomeni also hailed the high court for letting the will of the people prevail. He believes, this marks the end of electoral injustice in the country.

However, the ruling party is making efforts to appeal the ruling, a move that has been described by many commentators as a delaying tactic.

Meanwhile, the Rastafarian is mobilising resources ahead of the fresh race to State House. He will contest as an independent candidate.

