Gaba wins Absa Premiership player of the month award

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango has been named as the winner of the Absa Premiership player of the month award for January.

The 27-year old lethal forward is in a terrific form for the Soweto giants, scoring goals week in, week out to take his tally to 14 in the scorer’s chat.

The Malawian international’s scintillating performances helped Pirates to move to the second position in the standings with 36 points from 20 games.

Mhango scored a hat-trick against Polokwane City before punishing Mamelodi Sundowns as his only strike earned them maximum points.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits and Nyasa Big Bullets forward netted six goals in the club’s five fixtures last month to move to the top of top scorer’s list.

This was a double celebration for Pirates as head coach Josef Zinnbauer won the coach of the month of January award.

Zinnbaueur, who arrived at Pirates two months ago, has completely transformed the team which was struggling to win.

The Buccaneers are trailing the league leaders Kaizer Chiefs with 9 points but the race for the championship is far from over, with the Buccs now leapfroging Sundowns in the second position.

Advertisements

Advertisements