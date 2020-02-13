Namwera back at Lali Lubani as team manager  

Former Be Forward Wanderers captain Foster Namwera has been appointed as new team manager for the club.

In his remarks on Wednesday, General Secretary for Wanderers F.C Victor Maunde said he is happy with the coming in of Namwera as a manager to lead the club.

“We are delighted to be bringing Foster Namwera back to Wanderers. He knows our expectations and those of our fans are high and we are confident that he can play a lead role in taking the club back to the levels we all demand,” said Maunde.

In his statement, Namwera, who played for Wanderers for over 11 seasons described his appointment as team manager as a huge honour.

“Wanderers is one of the biggest clubs in the country. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with management,” Namwera said.

“We all know, there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know that it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent,” he continued.

Namwera takes over from Maunde who, the club said, skilfully and professionally, led Wanderers through last season after he stepped up at short notice following the resignation of Steven Madeira.

