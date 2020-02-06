Super League clubs to regroup for pre-season

Super League clubs are set to regroup next week for pre-season trainings ahead of the 2020 season after a two month break.

Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Civo Service Football Club, Karonga United, Moyale Barracks, Chitipa United and Karonga United will return to their training grounds in readiness for the upcoming season.

Wanderers confirmed the development through their Administration Manager Steve Palemeza on Thursday, saying all technical staff and players are expected to report for duties on Monday, 10th February.

“This is to inform all technical staff and players that preparations of 2020 season starts on Monday, 10th February.

“All players and technical staff are requested to report for duties on the said date,” he confirmed.

Silver Strikers, Mafco FC, Ntopwa FC, Red Lions, Mighty Tigers and Blue Eagles have already started their pre-season trainings.

The 2020 season will kick off in the second week of March with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield.

Advertisements

Advertisements