Mutharika to appeal elections case ruling

Malawi’s president, Peter Mutharika, will appeal the Constitutional Court’s ruling which nullified the May 21 presidential elections saying the court’s judgement is a miscarriage of justice.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani has confirmed that the Malawi leader is planning to appeal against the ruling which was delivered on Monday.

Kalirani has told the state broadcaster MBC that the judgement “is a serious miscarriage of justice and attack on the foundations of democracy in Malawi.”

On Monday, the five-member panel of the Constitutional Court nullified the elections saying there were widespread irregularities that marred the 2019 presidential elections.

The court mentioned the use of tippex on tally sheets, the Malawi Electoral Commission’s declaration of results using tally sheets that were not verified by auditors and the commission’s failure to conduct the elections in accordance to electoral.

According to the court, these irregularities undermined the integrity of the elections and the results cannot be trusted.

The court then declared that Mutharika was not duly elected as President of Malawi in the May 21 Elections and ordered the electoral commission to hold fresh elections in five months.

