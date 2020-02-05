Ansah must resign – Chilima

UTM leader Saulos Chilima has demanded the immediate resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah and the other MEC commissioners for failing to conduct free and fair elections.

Chilima said this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

He said Ansah and the other MEC commissioners failed to conduct the May 21, 2019 elections according to the laws of the country as stated by the Constitutional Court which nullified the polls on Monday.

On the result of the presidential election case, Chilima said the results and victory of the presidential case does not belong to the petitioners but to every Malawian who took part in 2019 voting process and stakeholders who made sure that justice prevailed such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

He then said that despite facing challenges during the past few months, he, as vice president of Malawi, is willing to work with parties such as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and other stakeholders.

“We need to move, we are tired of the stupid politics, people are dying in hospitals, there is no maize in this country, we need to move on and change this country,” he explained.

Chilima at the press briefing also condemned international observers of elections for not playing their role in observing.

He further condemned attacks against foreign nationals and asked the general public at large to address their grievances according to law of this country.

Advertisements

Advertisements