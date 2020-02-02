Journalists trained on open contracting in Malawi

Media practitioners in the Central Region have been equipped with knowledge and skills in Open Contracting.

The training was organised on Tuesday by Civil Society Agricultural Network (CISANET) with funding from Hivos.

In an interview with Malawi24, Dyson Mthawanji who is Communications Manager for Cisanet said the training was an eye opener to the journalists who have been covering issues to do with open contracting at the surface without going deep into such matters.

Mthawanji added that the training will as well assist journalists to follow Public Procurement and Disposal of Asset Authority to ensure that if there is transparency and accountability.

“Public procurement uses public funds as such there is a need of transparency and information regarding the same is supposed to be accessible at any time by government to the its citizens,” he explained.

He added that his organization monitors procurement to ensure that Malawians are benefitting.

In her remarks, one of the journalists Vitumbiko Jana commended Cisanet for the training saying the skills will assist her acquire information on how government funds are being managed and used.

