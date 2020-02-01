Govt to buy maize from farmers soon after harvest

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development says it will buy maize from farmers soon after the crop is harvested at the end of the 2019/2020 growing season.

Minister responsible Kondwani Nankhumwa said this in Lilongwe on Friday at the launch of Annual Agriculture Joint Sector Review Meeting.

He assured Malawians that food shortage problems will not be an issue after the current growing season since the ministry will embark on making sure that maize is bought from farmers soon after harvest.

“The Ministry has moved in swiftly to address the problems through both short term and long term measures which include procurement of maize flour and upfront tendering of maize procurement. We are therefore guaranteed of maize stocks within the control of government and this problem will not be there next season,” said Nankhumwa.

He also told the gathering that the ministry will introduce programmes aimed at increasing youth and women participation in agriculture value chains by removing impending elements to the youth and women.

Irish Ambassador to Malawi Gerry Cunningham who represented the Donor Committee on Agriculture and Food Security commended government for its sound policies and programmes aimed at eradicating hunger in the country in order to achieve food security.

Cunningham further asked government to accelerate the investment landscape in order to attract the private sector in the Agriculture industry.

The Annual Joint Sector Review for the agriculture sector brings together all players in the agricultural industry from public, private, Donor Community, Non-Governmental Organsiations, Civil Society and farmer groups.

The main objective of the review is to reflect on the successes and challenges of the previous financial year and map a way forward for the future. This year, the review is being held under the theme ‘Strengthening Accountability of NAIP Implementation for sustainable agricultural transformation’.

Advertisements

Advertisements