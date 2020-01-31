Mzuzu commemorates Aids day

The Mzuzu City Council will hold a World Aids Day commemoration event today as the council continues to encourage residents to get tested.

According to Mzuzu City Aids Coordinator Augustine Gama, the event will be called Mzuzu Aids day and will be held at Masasa close to Mzuzu golf course.

It is a continuation of the World Aids day which is commemorated at National level and World level on 1 December every year.

“The whole event had been sponsored by organizations which are within Mzuzu,” he said.

He then asked residents to attend saying there will be people who will share the story of living positively, which he said is very encouraging.

According to Gama, Mzuzu city wants 95 percent of people living in the city to know their status.

“We are encouraging many people to go for HIV test, and we should put those with HIV positive on treatment,” Gama said.

The guest of honor at the function will be Mzuzu City Mayor Brian Nyasulu and there will be activities such as traditional dances.

Advertisements

Advertisements