Government raises Maize buying price to K310

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has hiked the maize buying price in order to encourage private entities who are keeping maize stocks to sell it to the government.

The government therefore, has adjusted the buying price from K250 to K310 per Kilogram (Kg).

In a statement, government said that is doing this in response to maize shortage in some parts of the country which face maize production deficit during the 2018/2019 season.

The government further said that it is convinced that the country has considerable stocks of maize being held by private entities including individual traders.

“Hoarding of the maize stocks has resulted in some parts of the country to experience food insecurity,” government said.

The government has since urged all traders, cooperatives and companies that are still holding maize to sell it at any ADMARC market or depot across the country.

Currently, government is experiencing shortfall of maize stocks in ADMARC depots.

