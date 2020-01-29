Ombudsman’s offices sealed

The office of the Ombudsman at St. Martin’s building in Lilongwe has been sealed by a landlord in Lilongwe due to non-payment of rentals.

According to a statement from the Ombudsman, the offices were closed on 28th January at 17:30pm.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma confirmed saying the landlord told the Ministry of Lands in December that the offices would be sealed and will only be reopened after payment of 2019 arrears.

The closure has paralyzed operations at the Office of the Ombudsman since the building hosts its headquarters and regional office.

“Accordingly, the Office of Ombudsman has suspended its services until the problem is resolved,” the Office of the Ombudsman said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, the Office of Ombudsman said services at its offices in Blantyre, Balaka and Mzuzu are available to the general public.

