Police, Army ready to keep peace – Govt  

Government has assured the public that there is going to be peace, law and order before, during or after the Constitutional Court ruling in the presidential elections case.

According to the Minister of Information, Civic education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani, government is aware that this ruling will bring different reactions.

“As such a case, state security organs are well prepared to keep the peace that the country has safeguarded and enjoyed for many years,” Botomani said.

He further urged all political parties in the country as well as other stakeholders to respect the rule of law and the Judiciary for it is an independent body.

“Sobriety and patriotism are key ingredients to peace during this period. We only have one Malawi and the destruction of the country is counterproductive,” Botomani said.

Botomani also asked the general public to desist from posting fake news on social media platforms which can create tension about the impending ruling.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are challenging the results of May 21 tripartite elections. The constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the case on Monday.

