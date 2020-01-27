Malawi will burn – Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says Malawi will burn down following the Constitutional Court ruling on the presidential election case..

Bushiri issued a warning prophecy that some politicians are bound to shed blood which he said would leave millions of innocent Malawians in jeopardy.

“I am not here to say who will win the case but the aftermath. I see the other party will appeal and in course of the appeal, I see tension and pressure that may lead into jeopardizing lives of people” said Bushiri.

Bushiri, widely known as Major 1, warned politicians against shedding “blood for selfish reasons”.

His prophecy about the 2019 Malawi elections has already been fulfilled. In March last year, Prophet Bushiri had said the aftermath of the elections would be unpleasant and that the opposition would create a state of insecurity.

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church (ECG) had successfully predicted that President Peter Mutharika would retain power and preside over a minority government but the opposition and activists would challenge the results and protests.

The High Court, sitting as the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe, is expected to make its ruling this week.

