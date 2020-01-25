Mutharika back in Malawi on Sunday

President of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is scheduled to return home from the United Kingdom on Sunday.

According to Chief Secretary to the Government, Mutharika is expected to land in the country through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) from London, United Kingdom (UK) where on Monday he participated at the 2020 UK-Africa investment summit.

During the summit, Mutharika tried to lobby various business captains who expressed interest to invest in Malawi.

Some usiness captains have described Malawi as a peaceful and a conducive destination for such sectors as commercial agriculture, tourism and also mining.

Mutharika also held talks with Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) which expressed interest to invest in Malawi in various sectors that include commercial agriculture, infrastructure and energy.

The Chairman of the Commonwealth Development Corporation, Graham Wrigley said the CDC is the UK’s development finance institution aimed at supporting the building of businesses throughout Africa and South Asia in order to create jobs and make a lasting difference to people’s lives.

Earlier this week, the Malawi leader met a Pharmaceutical company where they discussed the possibility of setting up a Pharmaceutical plant in Malawi, which upon being materialistic, will facilitate manufacturing of quality, affordable and up to date medicines which in-turn, will improve the quantity as well as quality of life.

Advertisements

Advertisements