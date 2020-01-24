MBC under fire for describing HRDC as a terrorist group

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has come under fire for describing the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) as a terrorist group.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has called the broadcaster to a hearing for the description which MACRA said was abusive and insulting.

The regulatory body added that MBC’s statement was likely to affect public order and tranquility which is contrary to the communications act.

“MACRA, through its monitoring system, has observed with concern the dwindling standards of your broadcasts within the past days. To substantiate the point above, we are in possession of a recording which was extracted from the news bulletin broadcast on 16th January 2020 in which your news reader referred to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) as gulu la za uchifwamba (terrorist group),” the regulatory body said in its letter to MBC.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, 28 January 2020.

Last week, the HRDC demanded an apology and K200 million from the state broadcaster saying the money is for injury caused on its reputation.

The coalition threatened to commence legal proceedings against MBC if the broadcaster fails to respond before the 27th of January, 2020.

