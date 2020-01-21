Kutsaira hails Gomani V for promoting tree planting

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bintony Kutsaira has hailed Inkosi Gomani V for promoting tree planting in his area.

Kutsaira made the remarks on Monday during a tree planting exercise at Lizulu in Ntcheu district which was organized after the introduction of a local organization aimed promoting planting of trees this rainy season.

In an interview, Kutsaira welcomed the introduction of the organization by the chief saying more trees will be planted and protected in the chief’s territory.

“This is a welcome development. Other chiefs, whether traditional authorities, Senior Chiefs, and Paramount Chiefs should take that as an example from Gomani V to see positive change in this year’s tree planting season exercise,” said Kutsaira.

He added that Malawi has been planting millions of trees but less than a half of planted trees survive and that is why Government has set up separate programs to promote tree planting and take care of the trees.

On his part, Inkosi Gomani V called for more efforts aimed at promoting tree planting saying trees are important in combating climate change.

“Trees are vital as they contribute to the environment as well as in conserving water. This tree planting aims at reversing the current state of the forests and I hope the exercise will also assist in conserving the wetlands,” said Gomani.

