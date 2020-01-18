Heavy rains displace over 3900 families

Over 3900 families have been left homeless in Phalombe following heavy rains which have led to destruction of the families’ houses and their property.

The affected traditional authorities are Kaduya, Nazombe, Nkhulambe and flood prone area Jenala which last year was also hit severely by the Cyclone Idai.

Phalombe District Commissioner (DC), Rodrick Mateuma, confirmed about the incident in an interview on Thursday saying currently the victims have sought refugee in the houses of their friends and relatives.

“It is true that since it started raining at the end of the month of December many households have been affected and as of today after assessment we have found that 3954 households have been displaced,” said Mateauma.

He added that out of all the traditional authorities’ areas affected, Jenala is worst affected mainly in Malambwe area where Phalombe River diverted and took another direction last year.

“As you know, Phalombe River changed its direction last year at Malambwe last year and currently the situation is very worse there as you know the area is like an Island now,” the DC added.

Meanwhile, Area Civil Protection Committee (ACPC) for Jenala has asked well-wishers to urgently help the victims with plastic sheets, plastic buckets, food and other necessities to bail them out.

Jenala ACPC chairperson, Samson Nakhonyo, told this publication on Friday morning that he fears that harvests may also be affected as many fields have been logged by water.

“The situation is worse here as compared to last incident, many houses have been destroyed and victims are staying with their relations and others are camping at nearby schools.

“Maize fields have been affected too as currently there is too much water there and we don’t know if these crops will survive after the water dry up,” Nakhonyo said.

In 2019. the district was also affected heavily with about 22,000 households left homeless and were being accommodated in primary school blocks before individuals and organisations bailed them out.

