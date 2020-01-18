Mutharika arrives in London for UK-Africa summit

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has arrived in the United Kingdom where he was welcomed on arrival at Heathrow Airport by Malawi’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Kena Mphonda.

The Malawi leader was also welcomed at his hotel by members of his delegation including State Residences Director General Peter Mukhito, Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Minister Francis Kasaila, Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Salim Bagus and Minister of Local Government Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri.

In the UK, Mutharika will attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday.

The summit which has been convened by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

The UK hopes the event will strengthen its partnership with African nations and also mobilise new and substantial investment to create sustainable jobs, boost mutual prosperity, boost access to education, improve public services and give young people the opportunity to shape their own future.

Chief Executive Officer for the Malawi Investment and Trade Center (MITC) Clement Kumbemba said Malawi has sent 16 companies to the summit out which 16 10 are from the private sector while 6 are public entities.

“The presence of these companies at the summit is a milestone because these are the entities with bankable projects hence the optimism that Malawi shall immensely benefit from the forum,” said Kumbemba.

Among the companies from the private sector are Cape Maclear Initiative and Nalipiri Holiday Resort from the tourism sector and Mchenga Mine from the mining sector, while the Green Belt Initiative, Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), Export Development Fund, Malawi Agricultural Investment and Industrial Corporation and Lilongwe Water Board are among those from the public sector.

On his part, Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaila said this complements the President’s ideals of wealth and job creation as ably spearheaded by his government.

“The President remains committed to creating wealth and jobs especially for the youth hence his presence at the UK-Africa Investment summit here in London will be a great achievement. It is expected that our President will consolidate his initiatives by meeting with other global leaders on the same,” the minister explained.

Advertisements

Advertisements