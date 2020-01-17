14, 448 chickens were stolen during demos – Central Poultry

Central Poultry Limited says 14, 448 breeder chickens were stolen at its Mpingu Breeder Farm in Lilongwe on Thursday.

The farm which is along the Mchinji-Lilongwe main road was invaded by suspected demonstrators on Thursday.

Risk and Loss Control Manager for Central Poultry Benson Chirwa told the local media that hundreds of people overpowered their security guards and other farm employees to gain access into the breeder houses.

The people who stole the chickens are suspected to be from Msundwe Trading Centre in the district.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition conducted demonstrations demanding the Anti-Corruption Bureau to release names of people who attempted to bribe Constitutional Court judges.

Police mounted roadblocks at various points including at Njewa on the Lilongwe-Mchinji road where every passing vehicle was searched on safety sake, suspecting that protesters would carry crude weapons.

Some lorries ferrying people from Msundwe to the demonstrations were impounded forcing the protesters to go back.

Advertisements

Advertisements