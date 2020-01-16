Tigris releases song about floods

Tigris popularly known as Angela Mizinga has released a song titled “Ndizothekera” which highlights the effects of climate change, floods in particular.

The song’s theme is centered on best practices to mitigate the effects of floods.

It emphasizes on the possibility of people to relocate from lower flood prone areas to uplands which are safe.

The song further highlights on the need to listen to environmental and weather experts.

“The message is simple but very important. Floods are preventable. Let’s avoid cutting down trees carelessly, replant trees on bare lands and relocate to uplands. More importantly, let’s listen to what environmental and weather experts are telling us,” said Tigris who is also a radio/TV personality working with Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization.

In recent years, Malawi has been experiencing climate change related disasters such as floods and droughts.

“Ndizothekera” was produced by Janta of SU Records and has been released by Conservation Music Malawi on behalf of Tikonzekere Arts.

The video is also available for streaming and downloads on YouTube.

Conservation Music Malawi Secretary, Wezzie Chisenga said: “Conservation Music Malawi utilizes the catalytic power of art to deliver environmental education with the vision of building a global community that stewards the Earth, in which the memorable, emotional, and unifying power of art contributes to the balance between humankind, nature, and society.”

Chisenga added that they will use the song to warn those living in lower lands close to rivers to relocate to safe lands.

Conservation Music Malawi is an affiliate of Conservation Music global, established in December 2018 with the aim of promoting sustainable environmental management operating on voluntary basis.

Advertisements

Advertisements