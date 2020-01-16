Muslims demand arrest of killers of police officer

Muslims in Machinga protested on Thursday demanding the arrest of people who killed a police officer last year.

Chairperson of the Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi Sheik Yasin Katungwe presented the petition to Machinga District Commissioner Rosemary Nawasha, who promised to deliver it to relevant authorities.

In their petition, the Muslims have given government a two week ultimatum to arrest killers of the police officer Usumani Imedi.

On October 8, residents of Mpingu and Msundwe mounted illegal roadblocks on the Mchinji-Lilongwe road protesting against a rally which President Peter Mutharika held in Lilongwe.

The Police rushed to the scene to disperse the group but one of the police officers Usumani Imedi was killed by the mob.

The next day, officers were deployed to Mpingu, M’bwatalika and Msundwe trading centres to arrest suspects.

