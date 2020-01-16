Gabadinho Mhango can’t stop scoring for Pirates

The 27-year-old Orlando Pirates striker has been on a roll for the Soweto-based side since joining as a free agent from Bidvest Wits last summer.

With Mhango recapturing his goal scoring form, this bodes well for Pirates under their new coach Josef Zinnbauer as they continue their winning ways.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets, Bloemfontein Celtic and Wits forward scored his 4th goal in two games and 11th in the Absa Premier League this season to inspire Pirates to a hard-fought victory over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Coming straight from scoring his first hat-trick for the Soweto giants, Mhango continued his scintillating form when he produced a brilliant finish on the minute mark following a good pass from Luvoyo Memela.

The goal took his tally to 11 as he maintained his top position in the top scorer’s chat.

The win saw Pirates returning to 5th position in the standings with 27 points from 17 games.

He was, for the second time in a row, voted man of the match.

The last time Mhango was in such goal scoring form was in 2012 when he was playing for Bullets as he made life very difficult for defenders with his sharp shooting abilities.

If he continues this goal scoring form, Mhango will surpass a record of goals scored in consecutive games since the start of the PSL in 1996 which is currently held by his fellow countryman Esau Kanyenda.

According to the South African media, Kanyenda, then at Jomo Cosmos, scored in seven League games in a row during the 2001/02 season.

The former Flames forward scored 11 goals including a hat-trick and two braces during his prolific spell between February 20 and April 13, 2002, scoring against Manning Rangers, Santos, Wits, Sundowns, Bush Bucks, Black Leopards and Supersport United.

Mhango is surely regaining form at the perfect time for the Buccaneers who will be looking to break into the top four of the top flight league.

Wednesday’s goal is a warning to defenders that he is not yet done with them.

