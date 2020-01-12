Jessie Kabwila arrested for intimidating judges

Opposition politician Jessie Kabwila has been arrested for inciting violence and intimidating Constitutional Court judges during Thursday’s demonstrations.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Kabwila who is a UTM members and former Member of Parliament for the Malawi Congress Party. The politician was arrested on Saturday night.

During Thursday’s demonstrations against the Police, Kabwila is alleged to have said that she will deal with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah who is accused of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

According to Malawi News Agency, the UTM politician also incited violence against judges in the presidential elections saying they will be dealt with should the ruling favour the President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party.

In the elections case, UTM’s Saulos Chilima and MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the outcome of the presidential; elections case. Mutharika was declared winner in the polls.

Meanwhile, the UTM has demanded Kabwila’s release describing the arrest as “an ambush in the night.”

The party has also expressed worry that the country is turning into a police state.

Social commentator Onjezani Kenani said the politician’s arrest is abuse of power.

He wrote: “She has committed no offence. Release her now.”

