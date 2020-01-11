Government pledges continued availability of drugs in hospitals

Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango, yesterday said the government is committed to ensuring that drugs in all public hospitals are readily available.

Mhango said this at Mzuzu Central Medical Stores during a tour aimed at appreciating how pharmaceutical National Reserves are taking care of drugs as well as distributing to all health facilities in all districts in the country.

He confirmed to the general public that pharmaceutical reserves in Malawi have enough drugs to supply both government and private hospitals.

Mhango added that the availability of drugs has risen to 76% from 5% since 2013, a thing which is impressive to the ministry.

“I am impressed with the current stock levels hence the need to put a number of interventions to reach the targeted 100% as well as recapitalise CMST,” said Mhango.

He further added that the introduction of end to end tracking system is at an advanced level which, by completion, will assist in tracking the supplier up to the end user.

The tracking system will guarantee the proper use of drugs at grassroot level and also reduce drug theft in the country.

Advertisements

Advertisements