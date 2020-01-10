Opposition parties want to create chaos in Malawi – Mutharika

… Says he is leader for whole Malawi not one region

President Peter Mutharika has accused opposition political leaders of lying to Malawians in rural areas about the outcome of the presidential elections case in order to create anarchy in the country.

The Malawi leader made the remarks in Lilongwe during the launch of the Agricultural Commercialization Project which is being funded by a US$95 million loan from the World Bank.

Mutharika in his speech said the opposition leaders want to create a situation of anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

“They are going around telling people that they have won the presidential elections case so that when they lose the case there should be anarchy in the country,” said Mutharika.

He also accused some leaders of trying to create poverty and suffering for Malawians by destroying their property and businesses using demonstrations.

“It is inhuman and evil to take advantage of poor Malawians, engineer violence and create suffering for the people as we saw yesterday,” said Mutharika in reference to Thursday’s demonstrations which were characterized by violent incidents.

He then urged Malawians to reject political leaders who want to disturb the economy of the country. He said people in the country should use the opportunities which his government is creating.

Mutharika also insisted that he is free to attend events in all areas of the country saying his government is not a regional government.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa assured Mutharika that the demonstrations which are organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition will soon end.

