Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango tops chase for golden boot

Orlando Pirates sensational striker Gabadinho Mhango fired himself to the top of the Absa Premier Soccer League goal-scoring chart with a hat-trick in Tuesday’s 4-1 rout of Polokwane City.

Within the opening 25 minutes, the 27-year old forward had already completed his mission with two beautiful goals plus a tap-in as Pirates run riot to move up to fifth in the standings.

Mhango, who has never won the golden boot award in the PSL, is currently on course for his best-ever campaign with 10 goals so far in his debut season with the Soweto giants.

On Tuesday, Mhango demonstrated how lethal he is in front of a goal when he peeled off the left side, turned into area and curved the ball beyond Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova.

Moments later, he doubled his tally when he managed to beat the offside trap before volleying the ball past the advanced Chigova into the net, 2-0.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets forward then completed his hat-trick on 25th minute when he finished off an Abel Mabaso’s low cross from the right to tap in from the close range.

This was Mhango’s sixth goal in three matches, 10 in total to go top of top scorer’s chat, one above Highland Park’ Namibian forward Peter Shalulile.

He was named man of the match for his brilliant display.

The prolific striker was also on goal scoring chart against Bloemfomtein Celtic before scoring a brace against Black Leopards in December last year.

If Mhango continues his goal scoring form, he will be able to surpass a record for goals scored in consecutive games since the start of the PSL in 1996 which is currently held by his fellow countryman Esau Kanyenda.

According to Kickoff.com, Kanyenda, then at Jomo Cosmos, scored in seven League games in a row during the 2001/02 season.

Kanyenda, who retired from international football, scored 11 goals, including a hat-trick and two braces during his prolific spell between February 20 and April 13, 2002 scoring against Manning Rangers, Santos, Wits University, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bush Bucks, Black Leopards and SuperSport United.

Tuesday’s win moves Pirates into fifth position with 24 points from 16 games.

Mhango joined the Soweto giants from Bidvest Wits where he won the Absa Premiership title and MTN 8.

He also played for Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows on loan.

He moved to South Africa in 2013 from Bullets where he won the Presidential Cup.

