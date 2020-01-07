EU to present final report on May 21 Elections

The European Union Election Observer Mission (EU EOM) is coming to Malawi to present its final report on the disputed May 21 Elections.

Aurelie Valtat, EU Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Political Affairs has confirmed that the mission will be in the country on Wednesday.

The fresh report comes as the country is waiting for the Constitutional Court ruling in the case in which Malawi Congress Party President Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.

During the court hearing last year, the two paraded witnesses to support their claims that the Malawi Electoral Commission mismanaged the polls and that the results were affected by irregularities.

Over the past months, President Peter Mutharika who was declared winner in the polls has been referencing reports by observer missions including the EU saying they declared the polls free and fair.

In its preliminary report released two days after polling, the EU EOM said the elections were well-managed, inclusive, transparent and competitive but noted that the campaign was marked by tensions and an unlevel playing field

On polling, the mission said there was a well-managed voting process overall.

“Counting at polling stations was transparent but challenged by poor conditions and poor adherence to procedures.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the problems with the results sheets are impacting on the tallying process in some areas,” the EU said.

