Govt distributes rotten maize in Dowa

The Malawi Government has been accused of distributing rotten maize to hundreds of people affected by hunger in Dowa.

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs distributed the maize to the hunger stricken people after the maize was delivered by a transporter at Nachisaka Extension Planning Area in the district.

The beneficiaries were angry when they noted that the maize was rotten and they later returned the relief food.

The Department of Disaster Management. Affairs is yet to comment on the matter.

A Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee’s (MVAC) report released last year projected that 1, 062,674 people will be at risk of food insecurity, in 27 districts of the country (except Likoma) during the 2019/20 lean season.

Following the projection, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs started implementing a once-off relief food distribution exercise in all 28 districts of Malawi.

