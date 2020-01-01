Chimulirenji parties with DPP Governors

Vice President Everton Herbert Chimulirenji on Wednesday celebrated the New Year with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governors.

The governors from Central Region districts converged at Chimulirenji’s Area 12 residence in Lilongwe where they celebrated entry into 2020.

Speaking during the event, Chimulirenji who is also DPP National Campaign Director commended the governors for rallying behind President Arthur Peter Mutharika following his re-election victory in the May 21 elections.

He also assured them that the DPP under the leadership of Mutharika will continue to transform lives in the country through various initiatives.

Among senior DPP officials that attended the interaction meeting are DPP National Director of Operations Mwai Kamuyambeni, NGC member Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, Vice President for the Central Region Uladi Mussa, National Director of Youth Hon Dyton Mussa and Secretary General Honourable Grezeldar Jeffrey.