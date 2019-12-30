Rab supports intercultural night

In the spirit of the festive season and uplifting the New Year’s celebration, Rab Processors Malawi Limited has supported the first ever Intercultural Night slated for 31st December 2019, at the newly opened Soche International Conference Centre at Sunbird Mount Soche.

On this kind gesture, Rab Processors Marketing Manager Anthony Kafuwa said: “This event will attract a huge crowd which we know represents some of our customers and we want to be exactly where our customers celebrate together.

“Moreover, Fruitilla is a new family drink and we know some of our customers stand a chance to win a bottle of this new drink through this event. We urge them to support this concert and also come and enjoy great musical and cultural performances. In the process, get a Fruitilla experience.”

Speaking about the event, one of the coordinators thanked Rab Processors for their gesture and urged Malawians to taste this new drink as one way of supporting Rab’s efforts in offering quality products and supporting art and entertainment.

The new venue at Sunbird Mount Soche is world class and interacts with the audience with exciting glamour and technology features. Sunbird Mount Soche will treat the delegates to great meals and other treats.

The event starts at 6pm and runs through the night into 2020. Patrons will part with MK25,000 per standard ticket and MK40,000 for couples.

Some of the performances on the night include Patience Namadingo of the Ng’wing’wi hit, the acapella moguls of Joyful Souls, Mzati, Desire Manda, Dikamawoko Cultural Group and Sunbird Search for a star 2014 winner, McLuther Mambala.