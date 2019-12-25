Police seek to rebuild image

The Malawi Police Service has urged officers to serve communities professionally with the aim of rebuilding the image of the police.

Commissioner of Police responsible for community policing and rural police units Mellin Yolamu made the remarks in Ntchisi during an orientation workshop for the safe schools program.

“The bad image of Malawi Police Service is experiencing now has been attributed to officers so let’s serve the public the way we are supposed to, for us to rebuild the lost image,” the commissioner said.

During the orientation that was held at community development hall, the commissioner told the officers that the safe schools program should involve parents, teachers and other stakeholders to protect the children from all forms of violence.

“Every school should have one police officer to look after it, on all the complaints at the school,” said Yolamu.

Speaking at the same function, officer in-charge for Ntchisi police station, Mr Edward Chingaipe, who is also deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said the orientation will help police officers on how they will implement the program.

“The orientation has surely benefited us and we will go out there to teach children all forms of violence and create a safe environment for them,” said the officer in-charge.

In Ntchisi, safe schools program is being sponsored by UNICEF. The police officers that attended the orientation were drawn from Ntchisi police station and its lower formations.